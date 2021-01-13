DECATUR — Charles P. Buettgen, 83, of Decatur, passed away on January 12, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

Charles was born on August 27, 1937, in Chicago, the son of Aloysius and Martha Grams Buettgen. Charles married Judith Campbell on May 31, 1962 in Washington DC. Judith passed away on July 4, 2017. Charles is also survived by his son: Edward C. Buettgen of Greenwood, IN; daughter: Gerri (Mike) Munos of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Noah (Danielle) E. Buettgen; Brittney (Trent) R. Moran; Jessica E. Buettgen; Bradley R. Munos; Robert J. Munos; Nicholas E. Buettgen; one great-granddaughter: Blair R. Moran; sister: Marci Buettgen of Chicago; niece: Mary Kaye Buettgen (Francoise Bailey); nephew: James (Erin) Buettgen; great-niece: Aiden Buettgen; great-nephew: Trevor Buettgen. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Edward and James Buettgen.

Charles was a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. He retired from Kemper Insurance. He then went on to work at the City of Decatur and Franklin Insurance. He also taught part time at Richland Community College. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing billiards.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kumar, Dr. Adeoye, and Dr. Arnold, nurses and staff on the ICU COVID Wing at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of Charles' life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.