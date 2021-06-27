CLINTON - Charles "Pete" Jefferson Ware, 79, died 3:38 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, accompanied by family, at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL.

He was born May 7, 1942 in the family home on Main Street in Clinton, IL to Orval D. "Jake" and Dorothy E. Sweazy Ware. Pete married Nelda Pearl Anderson September 5, 1964,; she proceeded him in death February 3, 2007. He was also proceeded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his three children: daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Tarbox, Clinton, and sons, Christopher, Clinton and Curtis (Amy), Mahomet; three grandchildren: Mylee Tarbox, Clinton, Jonathan Ware and Anthony Ware of Mahomet.

After high school, Pete went into the U.S. Army, ultimately, serving as a Meteorological Observer in Greenland. Upon return home, he worked at Wallace Press/Computer Services until his retirement in 1997.

Pete enjoyed working on cars and tinkering on anything with a motor. He was always a fan of watching any kind of car race. He rode motorcycles over the years and thoroughly enjoyed hunting. He was a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, serving as the W.D. Boise Council District Leader for Advancement for several years. Pete had been a member of the DeWitt County Sportsman's Club.

All his life, Pete had a special love for dogs. The last dog he had, Zeus, was a rescue and they couldn't have been better suited for each other. In that spirit, the family requests any memorials be made to 2nd Chance For Pets in Clinton.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL with military honors by the Crang-Bennett American Legion Post 103. Evergreen Cremation Services is honored to assist the family.