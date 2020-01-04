DECATUR -- Charles R. Armstrong formerly of Decatur, died 111019 in Santa Clarita, CA.
He was a 1951 graduate of Decatur High School and attended Millikin University until drafted into the U. S. Army. He served in Germany and, after being honorably discharged attended San Diego State University, earning an MS in Physical Education. He taught PE, coached, and was Athletic Director at Lennox High School in Los Angeles.
He is survived by his wife Dr. Edel Alonso, two daughters, Delyse Henning (Martin) of Arlington, VA and Danica Everett (Pete) of Auckland, NZ as well as six grandchildren, a sister Maryann Hansen and a brother John.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Ida (Lamb) Armstrong, formerly of Decatur.
