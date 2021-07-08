ARCOLA - Charles R. Gray, Jr, 81, of Arcola, IL passed away on June 24, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Charles was born on November 25, 1939 in Kinmundy, IL the son of Charles R. Gray, Sr. and Dorothy Lemay Gray. Charles is survived by his brother: Dennis (Dara) Gray of Decatur; five nieces and nephews: Tonya Gray, Dennis Gray, Jr; Darin Gray, Katlin Gray, and Natalie Gray; several great-nieces and nephews; two aunts: Mary Jo Carpenter and Jackie Lemay. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Beryl L. Gray and C. Bruce Gray.

Charles was a 1957 Graduate of Kinmundy-Alma High School. He was also a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree. Charles taught English in Carrollton, IL. Later he relocated to San Francisco, CA where he worked for Levi's and later retired from the City of San Francisco IT Department.

Graveside services for Charles will be held on at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Kinmundy, IL.

Graveside services for Charles will be held on at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Kinmundy, IL.