July 31, 1959 - Feb. 23, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Charles Richard Riley born July 31, 1959, joined his parents, Florence and David Riley; his uncle, Walter Riley; and his best dog, Smoke, in death on February 23, 2023.

He leaves behind his siblings: John, Sally and Joe Riley of Macon, IL, Martha Riley of Staunton, IL, Jackie Suttle, Mary Hooper and Bev Riley of Albuquerque, NM, and Robert and Ruth Riley of El Paso, TX. His nieces and nephews were a constant source of pride and amusement, Mike, Beth, Josh, Nick, Chris, Katie, Jasmine, Jeff, Alicia, David, Michelle, Josh and Silver. His great-nieces and nephews: Pax, Ella, Hailee, Josh and his Stretch Armstrong, Allison, Alexis, Ben and Lorelei, will all remember him fondly through their experiences with him, and the stories we tell.

His friends were his joy, especially: Chris Collins and Janice Morales, Gloria Collins, Tom Boone; his bosses: Tom, Joe Smejkal, and Phil, all from Houston; Karen, Sandy and Celeste, from Las Cruces; and Rae from Indianapolis. They were always in his heart and they loved him as much as he loved them.

Charlie graduated from Macon High School, of Macon, IL, in 1977. He worked in machine shops for 39 years in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, NM, and Houston, TX. He loved to travel, gamble, watch sports, especially baseball, ("go Braves and Cardinals!") and sharing a good whiskey with friends. He felt a kinship with Van Gogh and enjoyed and admired art. Charlie littered the southwest with his friendship and stories. He spent the last five years of his life retired, living in Mississippi near the ocean, and in Albuquerque with his sisters.

A Celebration of his Life will be held in Decatur, IL, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Scoville Garden Tea House. All friends and family are welcome, but an rsvp text would be much appreciated to 505-259-1444. Bring your stories to share.

A special fund has been set up to accept donations at Shriners Hospitals. Log on to donate at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/4790694.