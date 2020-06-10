Charles Robert Hess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SULLIVAN — Charles Robert “Chuck” Hess, 70, of Sullivan, passed away 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home in Sullivan.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing for the visitation. Memorials may be made to the Lincolnland Hospice: 1004 Health Center Dr, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Chuck was born January 1, 1950, in Decatur, the son of T. Robert and Lida (Shell) Hess. He married Patty Stark on August 3, 1990 in Sullivan; she survives. He was a member of the St. Columcille Catholic Church in Sullivan. He loved his grandchildren and fishing. Chuck was proud to serve the citizens of Moultrie County as a Deputy Sheriff.

Chuck is survived by his mother, Lida of Sullivan; wife, Patty of Sullivan; sons, Blake (Diana) Murray of Decatur, Nick (Haley) Hess of Sullivan and Keath (Brandie) Murray of Winfield; daughter, Amanda Hess of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Avery, Reagan, Peyton, Wesley, Nolan, Esther, Jordan and Kamri; brother, Jim Hess of Sullivan; sister, Susan Wood of Sullivan.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father.

