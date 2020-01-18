Charles Ruffini
DECATUR -- Charles “Charley” Ruffini, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 15, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Charley was born October 16, 1937 in Decatur, IL, the son of Celestine and Amelia (Zeni) Ruffini. He married Judy Gordon-McConnell-Adams on December 19, 1975 in Decatur, IL.Charley worked as a cement contractor for many years, retiring after 42 years of service. He was a CB Radio enthusiast, as well as a Kevin Weaver, Dale Earnhardt and Chicago Bears fan.

Surviving are his wife, Judy; children Charles “Jeep” Ruffini (Alyce) of Bradenton, FL, Kandie Ruffini of Bradenton, FL, Sandi Kramer (Scott) of Decatur, IL, Eugene McConnell (Relda) of Mt. Auburn, IL, Gordon McConnell (Jeanene) of Peoria, AZ, Galen Adams (Willa) of Mechanicsburg, IL; brother, Delfino Ruffini (Caroline) of Decatur, IL; 15 grandkids and 24 great grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie; 5 brothers; and 1 sister.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.Condolences may be left to Charley's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

