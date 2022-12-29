July 3, 1984 - Dec. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Charles Ryan Braden, 38, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on December 16, 2022, in his residence.

Ryan was born July 3, 1984, in Decatur, IL, to Charles Greg and Eileen Marie (Stanley) Braden. He attended French Academy, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and Eisenhower High School. He was a 2002 graduate of McKinley Charter School in Eau Claire, WI, and earned a Welding Certificate from Richland Community College in Decatur. Ryan was most recently employed at the Country Club of Decatur - where he was part of the grounds crew, taking great pride in his work.

Left behind to cherish memories are his parents, Charles Greg Braden of Altoona, WI, and Eileen Marie (Stanley) Braden of Decatur, IL; daughter, Tanisha Gardet of Decatur, IL; siblings: Selina (Nick) Finck of Maroa, IL, Kevin Braden (Keaton) of Traverse City, MI, Zachary (Shelly) Braden of Cerro Gordo, IL, Courtney Braden of Altoona, WI, and Sydney Braden of Eau Claire, WI; nieces: Brenna and Braylee Finck, and Finley Braden; special family friend, Ed Shaw; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his cats, YoungBoy and Remy, whom he truly loved taking care of.

Ryan loved basketball, fishing, the Cubs and Bears - and will be remembered for his ability to make others laugh, his warm smile, and his dedication to feeding every bird, duck, and rabbit that entered his yard. He had a good heart - and willingly gave to anyone in need, whenever he was able.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Charles Edward and Marilyn J. (Moore) Braden; maternal grandparents, Thomas Eugene Stanley Sr. and Eileen Patricia (Phelan) Stanley Woodcock; aunt, Lucinda (Braden) Meixner; and cousins: Charles Joshua Meixner and Craig Kroll.

In memory of our son, we ask one thing - please, just be kind to others.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.