Charles Thomas Rodgers

A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Father Pawel Augustyniak officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Memorials may be given to the Building Fund at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville, IL or donor's choice and may be mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

Charlie was born on December 14, 1927 in Chesterfield, IL, the son of Thomas and Lula May Houseman Rodgers. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Charlie was the janitor for the Shelbyville Post Office until his retirement in 1987. Charlie was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 both of Shelbyville, IL and a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post #4829 in Shelbyville, IL. He married Jacqueline Brown on May 1, 1954 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville, IL. Charlie taught his children a good work ethic. He loved and cared for his family and was devoted to his church. He enjoyed the outdoors: gardening, fishing and hunting.