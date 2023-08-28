March 28, 1978 - Aug. 26, 2023

DECATUR — Charles Virgil Erbe was born during the ice storm of 1978 and welcomed by his parents, Charles and Julie.

He was living at the Loft of Decatur at the time of his passing.

Chuck is survived by his father, Charles W. Erbe; and mother, Julie and step father, Ernie Marsh of Decatur; brother, Tony and wife, Lindsay Erbe of Decatur, sister, Shallon and husband, Bobby Spinner of Taylorville; step-sister, Amy Marsh of Decatur; numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the staff at Sharon Healthcare of Peoria, The Loft of Decatur, thanks Paula for letting us bring Chuck close to home! And, Decatur Memorial Hospital for all the care he received.

He loved talking to people and being outside.

Chuck was a fighter to the end and will be missed by all who loved him.