BETHANY — Charles W. Austin, 87, of Bethany, passed away 3:10 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Private family services will be held at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Bethany.
Charles was born November 29, 1934, in Tightwad, MO, the son of Frank and Ida (Shastain) Austin. Charles was a retired farmer. He had many jobs throughout the years, he worked at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, the gas station in Bethany, and for Norm Wood Farming. He loved to work in his yard.
He is survived by his sister, Helen Oathout of Bethany; and sister-in-law, Carlyon Austin of Bethany. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; and his brother, Glen.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
