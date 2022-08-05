July 20, 1939 - Aug. 3, 2022

DECATUR — Charles W. "Charlie" Donnel, 83, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:43 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was in his residence with his wife of 61 years by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Central Baptist Church, 1275 West Mt. Gilead Road, Decatur, IL, 62521, with Pastor David Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, in the church. Burial will be in Mount Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be given to Central Baptist Church Building Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL.

Charlie was born on July 20, 1939, in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Glen G. and Rita Belle Weakly Donnel. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1956. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois, where he was a varsity letter winner in wheelchair athletics. Charlie married Nancy A. Stahulak on August 5, 1960 in Decatur, IL. In 1962, Charlie played on the Paralympic Basketball Team and won a Gold Medal. His wife, Nancy, was the team's nurse.

Charlie was an accountant, working for Yorkville FS, Corn Belt FS in Decatur, Pana Community Hospital and Rearden Kitchens in Forsyth, IL. He was an avid fan of University of Illinois Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Charlie was a member of Central Baptist Church in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Decatur; two sons: Michael Donnel of Reunion, FL, and Mark Donnel (Cathy) of McGregor, TX; and three grandchildren: Emily Donnel, Lexi Crum (Joshua) and Lauren Donnel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eileen Powers, Patsy Donnel and brother, David Donnel.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.