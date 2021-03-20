Charles Wilbur "Chuck" Murray, Jr.

DECATUR - Charles Wilbur Murray, Jr. "Chuck", 99, of Decatur, IL passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Heritage Nursing Home, Mt. Zion, IL.

Services to celebrate Chuck's life will be Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at West Decatur Church of God, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour before services. Burial with military rites will be following the services in North Fork Cemetery, Long Creek, IL. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Chuck was born on July 2, 1921 in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles W. and Letha F. (Edwards) Murray. He spent his childhood in Decatur and attended St. John's School in Decatur, IL. He then joined the Civilian Conservation Camp in Tuscola, IL. He married Lauretta M. Barrett on October 4, 1941, in Decatur, IL, and together they had four children. Lauretta preceded him in death on October 24, 2015.