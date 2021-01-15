LINCOLN — Charles William "Bill" Jones, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on January 14, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL.

Bill was born on July 13, 1930 in Shelby County, the son of Charles and Myrtle (Gaston) Jones. He married Carol (Ragan) on May 15, 1949 in Shelbyville, IL. She survives in Lincoln, IL.

Surviving Bill are his wife Carol; also surviving are his children: Joseph (Kenda) Jones of Beason, IL, Richard (Millie) Jones of Chestnut, Daniel (Kathy) Mt. Pulaski, and Casey (Sharon) Jones of Lincoln. Bill was blessed with nine grandchildren: Christopher, Jeffrey, Kari, Justin, Michael, Daniel, Andy, Rachael, and Corey; 15 great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; seven sisters; two brothers.

Memorials may be made in Bill's name to Boy Scouts Troop #122 or to Chestnut United Methodist Church.

Bill was a member of Chestnut Methodist Church where he was a board member for many years.

Bill enjoyed attending auctions, square dancing, and was a Boy Scout Master. He loved his family and was very proud of his grandkids and great grandkids. He was quite the story teller and never met a stranger.

A graveside service for Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Laenna Cemetery in rural Chestnut, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski is entrusted with arrangements.