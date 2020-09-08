× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Charles William Landram, Sr., 75, of Decatur died peacefully surrounded by his family at 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Heartland Community Church. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 also at the church. Burial with Military Rites by the Macon County Honor Guard will be at South Macon Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Theater 7. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Chuck was born May 19, 1945, in Decatur, the son of Floyd and Alice Landram. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1964, then served in the Navy at the age of 19. He was medically discharged in 1966. Chuck worked for WANDTV as a camera man. He later worked as a shoe salesman at Goldblatts and salesman for K's Merchandise. He retired from New Art Beauty Studio in 1993.

He was a member from Cradle Roll of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, then transferred to Central United Methodist Church in 1982. He was involved with Theater 7 for many years performing and doing hair. He won several awards for hair artistry. He loved classic musicals and the movie "Gone with the Wind."