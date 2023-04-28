March 12, 1941 - April 28, 2023

CERRO GORDO — Charlie F. Creamer, 82, of Cerro Gordo, passed away April 28, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo. Visitation will be 11:00 .m. - 12:00 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery with military honors.

Charlie was born March 12, 1941, in Assumption, the son of Frances W. and Francis N. (Craft) Creamer. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He married Nita K. Cortelloni on November 21, 1964, in Assumption.

Charlie owned and operated Creamer's Janitorial Service for over 30 years. He was an avid sports fan, and loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and the Fighting Illini. He also enjoyed time spent with his family. He was a proud member of VFW Post #99 in Decatur and attended St. James Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nita Creamer; daughter, Kim (Mike) Bretz of Decatur; son, Chris (Sherri Huffman) Creamer of Pekin; five grandchildren; and sister, Kay Sarver of Vero Beach, FL.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Joe and Bill Creamer; and sister, Norma Murry.

