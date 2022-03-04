DECATUR — Charline M. Ratcliff, 96, of Decatur, passed away at 12:03 p.m., February 26, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A private family service was held on Friday, March 4, 2022. Burial was in North Fork Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion assisted the family with services. Memorials may be made to DMH Hospice. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Charline was born August 11, 1925, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Charles and Teresa (Anderson) Tate. She married Herbert Ratcliff on May 7, 1945. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2012, on their sixty seventh wedding anniversary. Charline was a member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church. She was an avid bowler enjoying bowling into her nineties. She was a homemaker and during WWII she worked in California on an aircraft being a true "Rosie the Riveter."

Surviving are her children: Janice Schwalbe (Larry) of Homosassa, FL, Steve Ratcliff (Caroline) of Homosassa, FL, and David Ratcliff of Decatur; brother, Dick Tate (Pat) of Florida; sister, Linda Poland of Decatur; grandchildren: Julie Miller (Tony), Carrie Schwalbe, Katie Schwalbe, Kelli Berry (Calvin), and Keith Ratcliff (Megan); nine great-grandchildren also survive.

Charline was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson Philip Ratcliff, four brothers and two sisters.