Oct. 6, 1924—July 9, 2023

DECATUR—Charlotte Ann (Stinnett) Fortner, 98, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Lincolnshire Place, Decatur, IL.

Private family graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Charlotte was born October 6, 1924, in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Walter Henry and Esther Mildred (Swanson) Stinnett. She married Richard G. Fortner on June 19, 1948, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2010.

Charlotte was a founding member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, antiques and crocheting.

Charlotte is survived by her sons: Doug (Cindy) Fortner of Decatur, IL, and Rick Fortner of Morton, IL; grandchildren: Kimberly Fortner of Florida, Timothy Fortner (Tiffany) of Metamora, IL; great-grandchildren: Timothy Fortner, Travis Fortner, Tayla Fortner, Theo Fortner, and Katie Fortner of Metamora, IL; sister, Ethel Baker of Harristown, IL; and nieces; Charyl and Becky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Erika Fortner; brother; Roger Stinnett and sister; Esther McKinney.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.