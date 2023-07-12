Oct. 6, 1924—July 9, 2023
DECATUR—Charlotte Ann (Stinnett) Fortner, 98, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Lincolnshire Place, Decatur, IL.
Private family graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.
Charlotte was born October 6, 1924, in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Walter Henry and Esther Mildred (Swanson) Stinnett. She married Richard G. Fortner on June 19, 1948, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2010.
Charlotte was a founding member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, antiques and crocheting.
Charlotte is survived by her sons: Doug (Cindy) Fortner of Decatur, IL, and Rick Fortner of Morton, IL; grandchildren: Kimberly Fortner of Florida, Timothy Fortner (Tiffany) of Metamora, IL; great-grandchildren: Timothy Fortner, Travis Fortner, Tayla Fortner, Theo Fortner, and Katie Fortner of Metamora, IL; sister, Ethel Baker of Harristown, IL; and nieces; Charyl and Becky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Erika Fortner; brother; Roger Stinnett and sister; Esther McKinney.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.