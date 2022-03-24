Charlotte Ann Howard (nee Weatherholt)

Jan. 9, 1940 - Mar. 18, 2022

WALNUT CREEK, California — Charlotte (Char) Ann Howard (nee Weatherholt) was born and raised in Decatur, IL, to Wallace E. and Gertrude Rowley Weatherholt.

After graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1958, Char attended Brown's Business School in Decatur after which she began working at Mueller Co. In 1962 family circumstances took her to Palo Alto, CA, where she worked at Hewlett-Packard.

After having twins in Santa Barbara, Char moved to Huntington Beach, CA, and eventually attained her BA degree from UC Irvine in 1975. She received a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Southern California in 1981.

Char's chosen career was in mental health, and as a clinical social worker she worked in psychiatric hospitals and clinics and developed a private practice in psychotherapy in Manhattan Beach, CA. For ten years, she worked as a psychiatric case manager for Kaiser Permanente in San Jose, CA.

After retiring, Char moved to Walnut Creek, CA, where she lived for many years in Rossmoor, a semi-retirement community of 10,000 residents. She enjoyed the Fitness Center, the Happy Hackers golf club, the Democrats, and the Travel Club, and made many wonderful friends.

In 2005, while hiking across the Golden Gate Bridge with the Trails Club, Char met Jack Cassidy, who became her long-time companion. The two of them enjoyed countless dinner dances and traveled the world together, visiting more than 40 countries. Their favorite trips with the Trails Club were hiking in New Zealand and in the Swiss Alps.

Char is survived by her daughter, Kristin Winn of San Diego, CA; son, Bill Winn, daughter-in-law, Annette Winn, granddaughter, Bridget Winn and grandson: Charles Winn, of Coronado, CA. She also leaves her sister, Sharon Pledger, of Oklahoma City; and brother, Wally Weatherholt, of Naples, FL; as well as godson, Joshua Cook, of Fate, TX.