DECATUR — Charlotte Ann (Jack) Phipps, 98, of Decatur, was met at the Gates of Heaven by her husband of more than 70 years, Hugh, and two sisters, one brother, and one nephew on July 20, 2021.

Charlotte was born on May 1, 1923 in Charleston, IL the daughter of Orla and Faye (Durbin) Jack. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Faye (Doug) Hayes of Decatur; grandson, Zachary; brother, Richard (Peggy) Jack of Charleston, IL; five nieces, two nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was a selfless person and nothing was more important to her than her family. She loved them fiercely, and was the best mother anyone could ask for. She was the definition of love.

Many thanks to the staff at Imboden Creek for their loving care. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist church, 201 W. North St., Decatur, IL 62522.

