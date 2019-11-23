DECATUR -- Charlotte J. Taylor, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, November 23, at Fair Havens Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.
Charlotte was born September 2, 1931, in Decatur, daughter of Carl R. and Mary J. (Clifford) Wallace. She married Arvil E. Taylor on March 17, 1951. He preceded her in death.
Charlotte was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She previously worked at Fannie Mae candy shop.
She is survived by her children: Catherine Burcham and husband Dan of Decatur, Bruce Taylor and wife Kathryn of New River, AZ, Steve Taylor and wife Mary of Decatur; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother James, and sister Norma.
The family would like to give special thanks to Fair Havens Senior Living and Safe Haven Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
