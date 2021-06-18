DECATUR — Charlotte L. Foster, 93, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully with her family beside her on May 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents; two sisters; three children and four spouses.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Clinton Church of God in Clinton, IL from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Rev. Jeffrey DeLaughter will be officiating.
Surviving are two sons: Jeff and Mike DeLaughter of Decatur; grandchildren and great grandchildren in Decatur, Oklahoma and Florida.
