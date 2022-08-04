May 3, 1934 - Aug. 3, 2022

ATWOOD — Charlotte Mardell Eagan, 88, of Atwood, went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side, at 1: 50 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Charlotte was born on May 3, 1934, the daughter of Olaf and Thelma Anderson. She married Ronald (Ronnie) James Eagan I in 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2015.

Surviving are her three children: Sherrie (Joe) Wolfe, Ronald (Diane) Eagan II, and Melodie (Brian) Keown; three grandchildren: Jason (Alicia) Wolfe, Katie (Nathan) Patrick, Emily (Joe) Schweighart; three step-grandchildren: Brian (Sherry) Keown Jr, Sara Keown, and Brandon Keown; nine great-grandchildren: Hudson, Griffin, and Marlowe Wolfe, Eva, Paisley, Blaine, and Jennings Patrick, and Madison Schweighart and Lanie Burchett.

Charlotte graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1952. She was a devoted mother and wife, and worked alongside her husband Ronnie as co-owners of Eagan's Bus Service. Their business served the Atwood - Hammond School District for forty-five years. Charlotte also played piano and organ for the Lake Fork United Church of Christ and the First Baptist Church in Atwood since she was thirteen. During harvest time, one might see her driving a grain truck to and from the elevator in-between driving her bus route. She loved her flowers, her fish pond, and was a great cook. She cherished the times she had with her family and enjoyed the Christmas season the best.

Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Atwood, 231 North Illinois Street, Atwood, on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Atwood on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Lake Fork Cemetery following the funeral service.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home of Atwood is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atwood-Hammond Backpack Program.

Online condolences may be shared via hillligossshraderfh.com.