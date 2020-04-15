Charlotte Marilyn Smith
Charlotte Marilyn Smith

DECATUR — Charlotte (Char) Marilyn Smith, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at home in Imboden Creek Gardens Assisted Living Center.

Char was born on March 26, 1927, the daughter of L. Earl Dickson and Mona Mae (Mahannah) Dickson in Dalton City, IL. She married James D. Smith on October 8, 1949 in Decatur, IL.

Char was a member of Lampstand Church. She worked for 47 years in the offices of Drs. Murphy, Spicer, Jones, Rademacher, Miller, and Heim. She was a member of Jr. Welfare Association, volunteer at God’s Shelter of Love, Macon County Health Department, and member of South Side Country Club for 70 years.

Char loved the Lord, church, the Great Banquet, bible study, bridge groups, cooking, the “Kissin Cousins,” friends, and most of all her family. She had a passion for writing notes and cards - her gift of love.

Surviving are her daughters, Cindy (Jim) Neff of Decatur, IL and Nancy (Ken) Waite of Oak Brook, IL; grandchildren, CJ Neff (Alexis) Centerton, AR; Doug Neff (Jaimie) Hendersonville, TN; Jennifer Waite (Carm) Wheaton, IL; Sara Flournoy (Jordan) Dallas, TX; Matt Waite (Tara) Lemont, IL; and Luke Waite (Tori) Chicago, IL. Great Grandchildren, Drew Neff, Camilla Rose Neff, Liam Neff, Riley Neff, Piper Flournoy, and Emerson Flournoy.

Char was a cancer survivor. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather: Grover Summers, husband, and sister: Shirley Dickson.

A celebration of Char’s life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be held in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery.

To the entire staff of Imboden Creek Gardens Assisted Living and the Living Center, we extend our deepest gratitude for the care, compassion, and love given to Char. You are all amazing in so many ways and in our prayers.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis TN, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Macon County, or Macon County CASA.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

