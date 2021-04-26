ASHKUM - Charlotte Raynor, 62, of Ashkum passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Arcadia Care of Clifton. She was born on June 22, 1958 in Tampa, FL, the daughter of Ernest and Deloris Raynor.
Surviving are one son, Ernest Morrison of Fairview Heights, IL; friend, Laurie Meier of Ashkum; two aunts: Edwina Dolack of Greenwood, IN and JoAnne Barber of Rochester, IL; four cousins: Rita Dolack of Indianapolis, IN, Gina (Bryan) Geeser of Martinsville, IN, Richard Dolack Jr. of Manor, PA and Robert Dolack of Zionsville, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Ronald Morrison.
Charlotte loved animals, playing BINGO, and was a big fan of Tyler Reddick of NASCAR. She had a passion for the Chicago Cubs.
A memorial visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
Please share a memory of Charlotte at knappfuneralhomes.com.
