Charlotte Ruth Lawler

A graveside service to celebrate Charlotte's life will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Macon County Memorial Park. A private family viewing will be held one hour before at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. Memorials in Charlotte's honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (1960 E. Johns Avenue, Decatur, IL, 62521) The family welcomes those interested to leave a message in the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com .

Charlotte was born in Decatur, Illinois, on July 30, 1938, as a daughter of Otto and Daisy (Moore) Salefski. She worked in bookkeeping for a law office and for City Motors. In addition to her daily chats with family and dear friends, she also enjoyed reading, word find puzzles, bowling, dining out with family and friends and fervently supporting (and critiquing) her beloved Chicago Cubs. Charlotte married John Lawler in June of 1957. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2019.