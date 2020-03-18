Charmaine Diane Minick

Diane was born January 1, 1940 in Decatur, IL., the daughter of Harry and Velma (Nofke) Coffer She married David Minick on June 12, 1981 in Decatur, IL and he survivies. She was a self-employed accountant.

Diane will be entombed at Star of Hope Mausoleum. There will be no services.