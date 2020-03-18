DECATUR — Charmaine Diane Minick, 80 of Decatur, IL passed away March 16, 2020 at her residence.
Diane was born January 1, 1940 in Decatur, IL., the daughter of Harry and Velma (Nofke) Coffer She married David Minick on June 12, 1981 in Decatur, IL and he survivies. She was a self-employed accountant.
Diane will be entombed at Star of Hope Mausoleum. There will be no services.The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services of Diane. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charmaine Minick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
