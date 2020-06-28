DECATUR -- Charolene Y. Ballard, 77, of Decatur, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Charolene was born November 4, 1942, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Jesse J. and Doloris I. (Buckley) Knotts. A member of West Side Church of the Nazarene, Charolene worked as a cake decorator at Sam's bakery. She married James R. Ballard on April 7, 1962 in Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Charolene is survived by her husband of 58 years, James; daughters: Cindy (Greg) Long, Jeanette Knutt, Lori Ballard, and Tracie Carter; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren: brother, Stephen Knotts; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 pm at the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be 1:30 pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be closely followed.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
