MONTICELLO — Charylene M. Taylor, 79, of Monticello, passed away at 5:25 a.m., October 29, 2021, at her residence.

Charylene was born on November 18, 1941, in Monticello, IL, the daughter of Thomas Warren and Fern V. (Reedy) Fisher. She married John W. Taylor on February 18, 1967, at the United Methodist Church in DeLand, IL.

Charylene is survived by her husband, John Taylor of Monticello; brother, Edward (Shirley) Fisher of Monticello; nephew, Alan (Bernice) Fisher of Decatur; niece, Kim (Greg) Johnson of Monticello; and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and great-niece, Sarah Fisher.

Charylene was a retired Insurance Producer. She was a member of the DeLand Christian Church, Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society, DeLand-Weldon Alumni Association for several years, conducted monthly BINGO at Tatman Village for several years, and volunteered at the Piatt County Animal Shelter. She also spent several years compiling memory albums, for the DeLand and Weldon schools.

A private family service will be held with interment in Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand.

Memorials may be made to the Monticello Christian Academy.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.