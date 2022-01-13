SALEM, Missouri — Cherian (nee Curry) Shull, age 77, past away in Salem, MO, in November of 2021, of a long term illness.

She was the daughter of Glen and Mildred Curry of Decatur. Cherian was born in 1943, in Decatur and was graduated from the now defunct Lakeview High School in 1960. She worked in Decatur at Swift and Company and Mississippi Valley Structural Steel Company.

Cherian married Terry Shull, also of Decatur, in 1964, and moved to Joliet, IL. Cherian had two sons: Troy and Matthew Shull; and a grandson, Vincent Shull, all of Plano, TX. Living in Decatur, she has a brother, Larry Curry; and a sister-in-law, Jayne Curry.

Before retiring in 2000, she worked many years as a purchasing and warehousing manager for Citgo Oil Refinery (Chicago Division). Then Cherian retired to Salem, MO, where she lived with her husband in a wooded forest for the past twenty-one years. They enjoyed cross-country motorcycling, cruises in the Caribbean, country music in Branson and Nashville, and comedians in Las Vegas and Chicago.

Cherian was a generous and loving wife, parent, and grandparent and will be sorely missed.