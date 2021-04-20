DECATUR — Cheryl Ann Leith, 70, of Decatur, IL passed away at 12:55 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Antioch Christian Church from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Services at 11:30 a.m., 5409 E. US Route 36, Decatur, IL.

Cheryl was born May 31, 1950, in Decatur, IL the daughter of William and Wanda (Rozzell) Eschbaugh. She married Richard Leith on September 7, 1974. Cheryl had formerly worked as a supervisor for the Jewel/Osco Company. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church. Cheryl enjoyed cross stitch, cooking and especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Richard of Decatur; daughters: Marissa Russotto (Jarrod) of Frankfort, IL, Kim Casteel (Luke) of Lovington and Mindy Simmons (Jonathan) of Moweaqua; twin-sister, Carol Cross of Mt. Zion; sister, Mary Tarrant of Somonauk, IL; brothers: Jeff Tarrant (Sherry) of Mt. Zion and Greg Tarrant (Janet) of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Makenzie, Garrett, Anthony, Tucker, Joseph, Cooper, Paxton and Sadie.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter and her stepfather, Clark Tarrant.