DECATUR - Cheryl Ann Leith 70, of Decatur, IL passed away at 12:55 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the family will celebrate Cheryl’s life at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in her memory to Antioch Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Cheryl was born May 31, 1950, in Decatur, IL the daughter of William and Wanda (Rozzell) Eschbaugh. She married Richard Leith on September 7, 1974. Cheryl had formerly worked as a supervisor for the Jewel/Osco Company. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church. Cheryl enjoyed cross stitch, cooking, and especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband: Richard of Decatur, daughters: Marissa Russotto (Jarrod) of Frankfort, IL, Kim Casteel (Luke) of Lovington, and Mindy Simmons (Jonathan) of Moweaqua; twin-sister: Carol Cross of Mt. Zion; sister: Mary Tarrant of Somonauk, IL; brothers: Jeff Tarrant (Sherry) of Mt. Zion and Greg Tarrant (Janet) of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Makenzie, Garrett, Anthony, Tucker, Joseph, Cooper, Paxton, and Sadie.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter and her stepfather: Clark Tarrant.