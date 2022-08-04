April 9, 1946 - Aug. 2, 2022

DECATUR — Cheryl D. Sharp, 76, of Decatur, IL, died at 5:06 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, with her daughter Terri by her side.

Cheri was born on April 9, 1946, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Ted and Jackie Suhomske whom she loved dearly. Cheri was retired from ADM where she was an executive secretary and then started a Long-Arm Quilting Business, "The Sharp Needle" which was extremely successful. Cheri received quilts from all over the United States and helped finish these with beautiful quilting designs. She made dozens of friends through this venture and was part of the "Quilty Girls," a fun group of women who did so much together.

Cheri was an amazing mom, grandma and great-grandma and expressed her pride in each and every one of her loved ones. Some of the last words she spoke was to tell Terri and Kristi just how proud she was of them and their kids. Cheri was an accomplished sewer and created the most beautiful quilts using so many different colors, materials, and designs. She was also excellent at cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, and embroidery and taught her girls to love these passions too. Word games were fun for Cheri and she was able to complete the Sunday Crossword Puzzle in record time each week, and loved doing the Wordle daily with her daughters. Her breadth of knowledge made her great at playing along with Jeopardy every night and she always got the Wheel of Fortune phrase before anyone else. Cheri also loved playing cards with her friends and family and especially liked to win, which she often did. Finally, Kristi and mom were able to spend a lot of time together and loved visiting Texas to see Ollie as often as they could.

Surviving are her daughters who were crazy about her: Terri Moore and husband Dan, and Kristi Palmer (all of Decatur). She also leaves three grandsons who cherished her: Andrew Bennett and wife Krystal (Findlay, IL), Daniel Bennett and wife Shaina (Bethany, IL), and Oliver Palmer and partner Kara Bratten (Decatur, IL). Her great-grandchildren gave her so much pleasure: Bailey Bennett, Rase Bennett, Dezi Woolum, Bre Woolum, Trintin Mosby, Madison Moore and Abigail Moore. Her sister, Patricia Hood preceded her in death.

Cheri also leaves her "Quilty Girls" behind who will carry on her legacy of quilting with extra special friends Sandra Moreland and Tina King. Cheri lived in her home for 50 years and her neighbors were like family to her. Judy Alexander and Deana and Woody Clements were so helpful and kind. Finally, Bud and Elaine Cripe were special friends she cherished.

Terri and Kristi want to thank DMH hospital for their wonderful and compassionate care of their mom, especially Ester, Jessica, Christie, Alex, PA Alex and Pete.

Memorials can be made to the Cancer Care Center of Central IL Charitable Fund, in honor of her 25 years of being a breast cancer survivor.

When Cheri was in the hospital, Kristi asked for a sign that God was hearing her prayers and a rainbow appeared soon after. As Terri and Dan were leaving DMH after her death, another rainbow was visible which surrounded both the hospital as well as her home. We know that our mom is at peace and is now an angel for us all.

A service to honor Cheri's life will begin with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon following the visitation at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.