EFFINGHAM — Cheryl Elaine Pagel, age 78, of Effingham, Illinois passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside service will be at 11:30 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Edgewood Cemetery in Edgewood, Illinois. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm Monday, July 13, 2020 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood, Illinois. We recommend that anyone attending the services be mindful of the safety guidelines provided by the IDPH. Memorials may go to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Edgewood Cemetery, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.

Cheryl was born on June 16, 1941 in Effingham, Illinois, the daughter of Frank Henry and Nora Ethel (Logan) Ragle. She married Larry Keith Pagel Sr. on October 19, 1957 in Effingham, Illinois. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, and was an avid Elvis fan.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Pagel Sr. of Effingham, Illinois; two sons, Larry Pagel Jr. of Edgewood, Illinois and Jerry Pagel (wife Connie) of Illiopolis, Illinois; daughters, Sheree Limes (husband Tim) of Heartville, Illinois and Tereca Korf (husband Dave) of North Aurora, Illinois; brother, Ronald Ragle (wife Carol) of Kankakee, Illinois; sister, Betty Durrell of Kankakee, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, Carissa, Melissa, Nicole, Heather, Leigh, Rebecca, Megan, Keith, Nathaniel, and Frank; 12 great-grandchildren, Blake, Kaylee, Kyle, Peyton, Dane, Alex, Jaycee, Stella, Gavin, Clara, Maverick, and Emma; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Henry and Nora Ethel Ragle; brothers, Donald, Cecil and Gary Ragle; sisters, Genevieve Fleming, Rosalie Matthews and Barbara Belmore; and one great-grandchild, Ruby Ann.

