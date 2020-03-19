EFFINGHAM — Cheryl Elaine Pagel, age 78, of Effingham, Illinois passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be at a later date due to the recent ban on social gatherings and COVID-19. Memorials may go to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Edgewood Cemetery, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cheryl was born on June 16, 1941 in Effingham, Illinois, the daughter of Frank Henry and Nora Ethel (Logan) Ragle. She married Larry Keith Pagel Sr. on October 19, 1957 in Effingham, Illinois. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, and was an avid Elvis fan.