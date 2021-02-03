 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheryl Kayte Mullady
0 entries

Cheryl Kayte Mullady

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Cheryl Kayte Mullady born September 2, 1958 passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Paul; son, Jason; grandsons: Cobi and Hayden; brothers: Gary Newell, Howard Eckhoff, and Mark Eckhoff; sister, Sharon Carpenter; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Kay Eckhoff and Albert Eckhoff, Sr. and brother, Albert Eckhoff, Jr.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Cancer Care Center, DMH, Dr. Ben, Dr. Blackwell, Dr. Scribner and Memorial Hospice.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel at Oakridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News