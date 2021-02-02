DECATUR - Cheryl Kayte Mullady born September 2, 1958 passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Paul; son, Jason; grandsons: Cobi and Hayden; brothers: Gary Newell, Howard Eckhoff, and Mark Eckhoff; sister, Sharon Carpenter; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Kay Eckhoff and Albert Eckhoff, Sr. and brother, Albert Eckhoff, Jr.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Cancer Care Center, DMH, Dr. Ben, Dr. Blackwell, Dr. Scribner and Memorial Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel at Oakridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
