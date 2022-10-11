March 25, 1957 - Oct. 8, 2022

CLINTON - Cheryl L. Hosier, 65, of Clinton, IL, passed away 2:17 AM, October 8, 2022 at the Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be 5:00 PM, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Kenney Community Center, Kenney, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Cheryl L. Hosier Memorial Fund.

Cheryl was born March 25, 1957 in Decatur, IL the daughter of George C. and Omega (Link) Taylor. She married William K. "Bill" Hosier December 4, 1982 in Decatur, IL.

Survivors include her husband, William K. "Bill" Hosier, Clinton, IL; children: Garett P. (fiance Leslie Vieweg) Hosier, Macon, IL, Kate (Clint) Appel, Nicholasville, KY, and Wyatt Z. (Ashley) Hosier, Clinton, IL; four grandchildren; and one on the way; two brothers: Tony (Cathy) Taylor, Tucson, AZ, Mark (Linda) Taylor, Mahomet, IL; and one sister Michelle (Mike) Valentine, Kenney, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cheryl was an EMT in Clinton, IL for many years and was currently employed by Marcfirst in Normal, IL. She loved dogs and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.