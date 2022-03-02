Cheryl Lynn Casey

Cheryl Lynn (Aukamp) Casey (Baw-waw), 64, went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2022, following a five-year valiant battle with Ocular Melanoma, a rare eye cancer.

Cheryl was born on June 16, 1957, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Mary and Charles Aukamp. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard Casey.

She is survived by her loving family, including her daughter, Jennifer Casey Gray and husband Chris of Spicewood, TX; grandsons: Logan Gray and Morgan Gray; parents, Mary and Charles Aukamp of Macon, IL; brother, Jon Aukamp and wife, Debi of Decatur, IL; brother, Ed Aukamp and wife, Suzanne of Macon, IL; and nieces: Veronica Brown, Kelly Aukamp and Amy Aukamp.

Cheryl was an assiduous employee. She had many interesting jobs starting with the Country Manor in Macon, the Macon County Recorder's Office then Allis-Chalmers before moving to Texas. In Texas she worked for the Tyler Police Department, RJ Reynolds Tobacco, ETMC, and finally the Texas Lottery for IGT. Cheryl taught her daughter many things but most of all the love of music, compassion and to be diligent in all things.

Cheryl was very passionate about music and singing. At an early age she played the accordion, graduated to the clarinet, and self-taught herself the piano. She sang throughout school, at Macon community events, recorded "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" for Macon High School Jazz Band when she was fifteen and continued singing for the Praise team at Trinity Lutheran Church.

In her spare time Cheryl enjoyed hanging out with friends, visiting family, traveling with her daughter, spoiling her grandkids, and serving her Church. She loved all types of mysteries, was an astute cruciverbalist, an enthusiastic dissectologist, and was the family Jeopardy Champion!

Services for Cheryl Aukamp Casey will be held March 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation, or The Hospice of East Texas.