Oct. 8, 1945 - Dec. 26, 2022

VANDALIA — Cheryl N. Bowen, 77, of Vandalia, passed away the morning of December 26, 2022.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia, and one hour prior to services at the church Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Cheryl N. Gordon was born October 8, 1945, in Decatur, the daughter of John L. and Gertrude N. (King) Gordon. She married Dean Bowen on June 28, 1968, in Decatur; together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. Prior to moving to Vandalia, Cheryl was a clerk for the Macon County Courthouse; once settled in Vandalia, Cheryl was a homemaker and caretaker for their daughter, Tracy. She was a member of Mother of Dolors Catholic Church. Cheryl led an active social life and was very supportive of her husband while he served on the Vandalia Volunteer Fire Department.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Bowen; daughters: Sandra Michel and Tracy Bowen; granddaughter, Amy Gaffney with Neil Krutsinger all of Vandalia; sister, Anne and husband, Marty Lyons of Decatur; niece, Heidi and husband, Jay McAtee; great niece and nephews: Caleigh Craft, Tristan Wirey, and Holden Wirey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey; and great-granddaughter, Della.