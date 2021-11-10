DECATUR — Cheryl Sue Carr, 65 of Decatur, IL, passed away at 10:00 a.m., of Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Fair Havens Christian Village.

Cheryl was born on January 24, 1956, daughter of Leonard Ray and Betty McKeel. Cheryl attended Eisenhower High School in Decatur, IL. She married Russell W. Carr on March 24, 1972. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician for nearly 30 years before retirement.

After retirement, she was a caregiver to her mother and husband, and a lifelong caregiver of her special needs daughter. Cheryl was a very loving and giving person, who was adored by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, kindness, generosity, and wonderful smile.

Her greatest pride was her children and grandchildren. Cheryl had many struggles with her health through out her adult life, and was a true picture of a fighting spirit. No matter what adversity she encountered, she always came through it with a smile and immense strength.

Cheryl is survived by her children: Lori (Dick) Carr, Robert (Jasmine) Carr, Amy Carr, and Angie (Todd) Mason all of Decaur, IL; grandchildren: Bobbi (Tina), Jeremy (Kayla) Gabriel, Ezekiel, Isaac, Eden, Marli, Piper, Mimi, Sydney, and Miles; great-grandchildren: Ryan and Aidan; brothers: Michael, Ronald, Dan, and Timothy.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Russell; and beloved brother, David.

The family would like to thank Memorial Home Health Care, Addus, and the staff of Fairhavens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or the Amy Sue Carr Special Needs Trust.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 11, at Heartland Community Church with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; and funeral at 12:00 p.m. at the Church.

Tanzyus-Logan in charge of arrangements.