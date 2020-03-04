Cheryle Louise Gregory

Mrs. Gregory was born in Hopedale, Illinois, and was one of thirteen children brought up by Sadie E. and Ethelbert F. Wilson. She graduated Hopedale High School and worked at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, IL for almost 15 years. She married Carl K. Gregory in 1963, and had two sons, John Kenneth (1964) and David Carl (1966). She never returned to full-time work, but instead dedicated herself to her husband and family.

“Sherry” came to know Jesus Christ personally in 1972, and began a quest to know her God more fully every day after that. Through many trials, many heart breaks, and many victories, this woman of God held steadfast to her faith, exemplifying the love of Christ to her sons, her husband, and to everyone she met. Sometimes just a smile, other times a word of encouragement, and other times praying over her family and friends. Her legacy isn’t one of greatness as the world defines it, but I am certain that when she entered into His presence, she was told, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”