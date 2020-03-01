Cheryll Lynn Hall

DECATUR -- Cheryll Lynn (Owens) Hall, age 74, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday night, February 26, 2020, at her new residence in Redmond, WA, following a brief battle with lung cancer.
She was born December 1945, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harley and Nigel (Stokes) Owens, and sister to Richard and Terry Owens.
Cheryll graduated high school with the incomparable Eisenhower High School class of 1963. Through much of her life and in her final days, her friends from that class and the closeness they shared gave her strength and happiness. Her hospital room was filled with flowers and her new apartment at Peters Creek in Redmond, Washington was filled with colorful, caring cards and messages of love.
Cheryll received an associate degree in arts from Richland Community College. She was employed by the Sanitary District of Decatur for many years. She was passionate about giving to charities, when she was able, and volunteered at a local animal shelter where she found her latest love, Miss Kitty.
Cheryll is survived by her son, Jeffrey Todd Manners; her five grandchildren, Megan Whinnie, Jami Bonner, Eric Dolan, Charlie Manners and Trenton Manners; her eight great-grandchildren: Jacob, Kelly, Ryleigh, Erin, Colton, Townes, Silas and Molly.
She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Laura; and her two former husbands, James Manners and Thomas Hall.
The outpouring of prayer and concern that her dear friends and family shared during her final struggle was the same kind of compassion that she hoped to give others. She spent her life giving her time and thoughts to others. Even after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, she never wanted to burden anyone with worry about herself, preferring to be there for her loved ones in need.
Cheryll’s family would also like to thank Bob and Linda Cox, whose presence in her life over the years was exceptional.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Cheryll Hall will be 12 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Cheryll’s name to the Relay for Life of Macon County, IL or Habitat for Humanity of DeWitt County, IL.
The family of Cheryll Hall is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
