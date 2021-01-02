COLLINSVILLE — Chris Daniel Lading, 71, of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Latham, IL, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Chris was born on April 28, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Elmer and Lois Pauline (Oyler). He married Diana L. Rardin on January 1, 1970.

He graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1967 and Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1973. He retired from Caterpillar Facilities Engineering in Decatur, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, of Collinsville, IL; his son, Nathan, of Mattoon, IL; his two daughters: Natalie (Michael) Berardi and Amanda (Nicholas) Gianoulakis, both of Collinsville, IL; and three grandchildren: Mason and Norah Berardi and Audrey Gianoulakis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Chris will be cremated with a private family memorial to be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to WoundedWarriorProject.org.