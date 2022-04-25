 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris E. Kerns

HAMMOND — Chris E. Kerns, 59, of Hammond, died Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL. Burial will be in the Hammond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

For further information please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com.

