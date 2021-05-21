Chris made it very apparent that his family was his first priority. His four daughters were his absolute pride and joy. The lessons instilled and the honor in their hearts will be used to carry on the legacy of their father. Times will be hard without him in sight at life's events from birthdays, ball games, graduation, future weddings and even someday grandchildren. While incredibly hard, his family's faith and belief that Chris is forever watching over will warm their heavy hearts during these moments.

Thank you for those who have and continue to show their love and respect for Chris and his family. He genuinely cared about everyone that was ever part of his life. Through the hustles and bustles of life stay kind-hearted, take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you're blessed with together.

Moving forward we will do just as Chris would...stay strong, faithful and close to family. We do this for him.

Funeral arrangements will be announced via www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

In lieu of flowers, please direct your donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-oberheim-memorialqid=f19c69497c74e70b0396b3be0aff3a9&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer.