Sept. 20, 2010 - July 28, 2023

Chrisitan Laurence Jackson, the son of India Dennis and Laurence Jackson and was born on September 20, 2010, in Urbana, IL, at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Chrisitan was enrolled in Decatur Public Schools. He had completed his primary education at Hope Academy and was excited to start his next level of education at Stephen Decatur High School.

He had a courageous smile that lit up the room. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Christian often shared special bonding time with his mother, in what they called "Belly Kisses."

The highlight of his day was watching his favorite cartoon, SpongeBob.

On July 28, 2023, at the age of 12, Christian departed this life. Christian touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy young man; the light of our lives and the star of our hearts that leaves us smiling through our tears.

Christian leaves to cherish his fond memories to his parents, India Dennis and Laurence Jackson; grandparents: Gwendolyn Dennis, Aubertine Gallion, and Clarence Jackson; sisters: Demi Olatunji and Amariah Jackson; uncles and aunts: AySha and Joe Woodson, Skyler and Harmony Young, Brittney Johnson, Tamara Jackson and Aubrey Carter; as well as a host of cousins, family and friends.

Christian preceded in death his grandfather, Vincent Peppers; great-grandmothers: Jane Spence, Dorothy Roberson, Barbara Jackson; and great-grandfather, Carl Jackson.