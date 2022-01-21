DECATUR — Christina Marie Hobson, 66, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 1:12 P.M. on Wednesday January 19, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Christina was born on April 13, 1955 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of William E. Boudell and Virginia M. (Staggs) Boudell. She married Jerry John Hobson on November 6, 1990 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death in May of 1993.

She was a member of New Creation Church in Decatur, IL. Christina loved listening to music, playing the piano, and loved animals.

She is survived by her mother Virginia M. Munson of Decatur, IL.; half-brother: William Garrett and wife Linda Sue of Decatur, IL; sisters: Pam Maxwell and Vicki Clark both of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband and father.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation one prior to service time. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Creation Church or Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.