Christine B. Broadnax

DECATUR - Chris Broadnax, of Decatur, IL departed this life on Monday, January 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home.

Chris was born in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Lucy Lee (Thomas) and Ike Broadnax.

She was educated in the Memphis Public School System. She graduated from Geeter High School where she studied Cosmetology for three years and obtained a Cosmetologist License.

She was employed by Department of Rehabilitation Services where she worked as a Personal Assistance to her favorite person in the World, her niece, Olaiya.

Chris was warm and friendly to everyone she met. She knew no strangers. She was a free spirit and a compassionate person who loved and cherished her family and friends. Chris passed away while laughing and talking on the phone with her friend, Tracy.

Chris leaves to cherish her loving memories: one brother, Arthur (Corinne) Broadnax; sisters: Hannah Greaten and Mary Jones of Decatur and Barbara Dandridge of Centennial, CO; special friend, Tracy Tracy of Cedar Rapids, IA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Chris was proceeded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, five brothers, two sisters and a special nephew, Anthony Greaten.