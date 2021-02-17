DECATUR — Christine Printzos, 97, of Decatur, IL, passed away on February 13, 2021 in Forsyth, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Fairlawn Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Christine was born on June 22, 1923 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Peter and Helen (Strategakis) Manoff. She married Theodore "Ted" Printzos on April 21, 1963. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2012. Christine was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of Annunciation where she was a faithful servant to God.

She is survived by her nephews: Paul and Peter Manoff; special friends: Sam and Juliette Chihade and goddaughters: Dietta, Desiree and Dr. Deena Chihade. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brothers: George and Gus Manoff.

Memorials are suggested to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, Macon County Animal Shelter or Humane Society of Decatur/Macon County. Christine was a place of comfort, a place of peace, a place to reflect on life. A hand to hold, an ear to listen and a heart to understand.

